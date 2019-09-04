A defiant U.K. Minister Boris Johnson, after suffering another resounding defeat in Parliament, said he refuses to seek a Brexit delay and called for a snap election.

“The country must now decide” whether he or Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, goes to Brussels to complete the negotiations and “to sort this out,” Johnson said, renewing his appeal for an election on Oct. 15.

He spoke right after members of Parliament moved decisively to stop the country lurching out of the European Union without an agreement at the end of October.

Johnson has failed to stop politicians in the House of Commons voting for a draft law designed to thwart his plan to take the U.K. out of the EU -- with or without a deal -- on Oct. 31.

Now he is preparing to push hard to break up Parliament for fresh elections as he seeks to make good on his promise to deliver Brexit in eight weeks’ time -- at whatever cost.

The House of Commons voted 327 to 299 in favor of forcing Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit by three months to Jan. 31 if he can’t get a deal agreed, or persuade MPs to leave the bloc without one.

The bill will now move to Parliament’s second chamber, the House of Lords. It needs to pass both Houses of Parliament to become law.

Johnson resisted the draft law with all his power.

He argued repeatedly that he would never agree to delay Brexit beyond the Oct. 31 deadline. On Tuesday night he fired 21 MPs from his ruling Conservative Party after they refused to carry out his orders and voted against him. Now he is poised to push for an election instead as he believes this is the only way to break the deadlock in Parliament.