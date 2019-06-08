(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson ramped up his campaign to become Britain’s next prime minister, vowing to take the country out of the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31 and promising to hold onto money owed to the bloc until terms of the divorce become more favorable to the U.K.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Johnson promised a “One Nation Tory agenda” that he hopes would encourage voters to reject Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party -- both of which savaged the Conservatives in the recent European parliamentary elections.

His comments come a day before Monday’s formal deadline for the nomination of Tory leader candidates. Whoever becomes party leader will get the keys to 10 Downing Street.

Johnson, the bookmakers’ favorite, said he would change the team negotiating Brexit in Brussels, guarantee the rights of the 3.2 million EU citizens living in the U.K. and step up preparations for a no-deal departure and get the country ready for what he called “disruption.”

But Johnson’s plan to refuse, for now, to hand over the 39 billion-pound ($50 billion) divorce payment to Brussels was the newspaper’s big splash headline. The EU has repeatedly refused to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

“I always thought it was extraordinary that we should agree to write that entire cheque before having a final deal,” he said. “In getting a good deal, money is a great solvent and a great lubricant.”

Following a Saturday in which media coverage of the leadership contest was dominated by Michael Gove’s confession that he had used cocaine, Johnson’s main rival for the job sought to switch the focus back to his political agenda.

Gove pledged to scrap the 20% sales tax levied as a result of EU rules, according to the Sunday Telegraph, citing unidentified sources. He said he would replace VAT with “lower and simpler” alternatives and would cut business taxes if he’s elected to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after failing to deliver a Brexit deal. He also indicated he would halt the 56 billion-pound High Speed 2 rail line linking London with northern England.

The next prime minister will be chosen in the week of July 22, according to the Conservative Party, which tightened up its leadership contest rules to accelerate the process.

The initial ballots -- in which members of parliament will whittle down the unusually crowded field -- will be held on June 13, 18, 19 and 20. Then the final two rivals will go to the party’s 120,000 members to pick the winner.

