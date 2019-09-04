(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face lawmakers’ questions in Parliament today before two votes in which he is set to be defeated again, first when members of Parliament seek to legislate against a no-deal Brexit and then as he tries to win House of Commons support for a general election.

Key Developments:

Johnson faces questions in Parliament at noon

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid announces spending round from 12:45 p.m.

MPs will debate and vote on a new law to block a no-deal split from the EU, starting at 3 p.m., with voting from about 7 p.m.

Government will propose a motion for a general election

Pound rises

Cabinet Focused on Spending Announcement (11:35 a.m.)

Boris Johnson’s cabinet discussed the spending round at their meeting this morning, according to an statement from the Prime Minister’s office. The official “readout” didn’t mention any discussions about Tuesday night’s votes at the meeting.

The spending round, due to be announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid on Wednesday afternoon, will focus on domestic priorities, including health, schools and tackling crime, the statement said.

EU Unmoved by Johnson’s Commons Defeat (11:20 a.m.)

The EU isn’t moved by last night’s excitement in the House of Commons, in public at least.

For European officials, Boris Johnson remains their point of contact, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in Brussels, distancing herself from any idea that the bloc thinks he’s no longer in charge.

Nothing has changed from the EU’s point of view, Andreeva said.

Farage Backs Brexit Pact With Tories (10:45 a.m.)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who praised Johnson’s sacking of Tory rebels as a “an act of real leadership,” welcomed the appointment of Steve Baker as chairman of the Brexiteer European Research Group.

In a posting on Twitter, Farage welcomed Baker’s suggestion of an election pact between the two parties and that he would oppose a Brexit deal “even if the backstop is removed.”

“A positive step in the right direction to deliver a clean break Brexit,” Farage said on Twitter.

A YouGov poll published on Tuesday had the Tories on 35%, Labour on 25%, Lib Dems on 16% and the Brexit Party on 11%, showing the potential benefit of a pact for the party.

Hands ‘Uncomfortable’ With Tory Purge (10:10 a.m.)

Former cabinet minister Greg Hands said he’s “uncomfortable” with removing the whip from the 21 Tory MPs, but described Tuesday night’s bill as a “ludicrous construction" which hands power to Brussels.

He said in an interview with Ireland’s RTE radio that he doesn’t think an election is a good idea as he doubts it would change the make up of the House of Commons that much.

Labour Won’t Be ‘Trapped,’ Starmer Says (8:20 a.m.)

Labour Brexit Spokesman Keir Starmer confirmed that Labour will not back Johnson’s call for a general election when it comes to Parliament on Wednesday evening.

Opposition parties -- and many Conservatives -- do not trust Johnson and want to ensure the law delaying Brexit until Jan. 31 unless Johnson can get a deal is firmly on the statute books, Starmer said.

“We’re not going walk into a trap. This week it’s crucial we complete the task in hand,” Starmer said in interview with BBC Radio 4. “We’re not shy of a general election but we’re not going to be trapped into abandoning control of Parliament, abandoning this plan.”

Tories Reel after Rebels Expelled (Earlier)

Conservative MPs woke Wednesday morning nursing the political equivalent of a hangover after 21 of their colleagues were expelled for defying Johnson and backing a move to take control of Parliament to block a no-deal Brexit.

Two former chancellors of the exchequer, Kenneth Clarke and Philip Hammond, alongside Winston Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames had the whip withdrawn, meaning they are no longer Conservatives, although they remain as members of Parliament.

The move prompted astonishment from moderates. Ruth Davidson, who as leader of the party in Scotland proved a vote-winner, tweeted: “How, in the name of all that is good and holy, is there no longer room in the Conservative Party for Nicholas Soames.”

However, former leader Michael Howard, on the Brexit-supporting wing of the party, said the expulsion of Clarke -- his friend of sixty years -- was inevitable and followed “the logic of events.’’

Irish Take Comfort From Westminster (Earlier)

Irish Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said it was “comforting” that the House of Commons had taken the first step toward forcing Boris Johnson to delay Brexit by three months in an effort to stop a no-deal split.

“The only thing we’re absolutely sure that Westminster does not want is a hard Brexit,” Doherty said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE. “And I think that’s comforting.”

The Irish gamble to stick by the backstop has been underpinned by a consistent belief that Parliament would block a no-deal Brexit, which would accelerate many of the consequences of the U.K. leaving the EU that Ireland has been trying to avoid.

