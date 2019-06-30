(Bloomberg) -- The two candidates competing to become U.K. prime minister are facing the media on Sunday, with Boris Johnson once again refusing to rule out suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit. His rival, Jeremy Hunt, is due to give an interview later on Sunday.

Key Developments:

Johnson says there is “cash available" for his spending plans.

Tory leadership front-runner once again rules out suspending Parliament to push through a no-deal.

Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins has resigned and will leave government before the next prime minister starts, according to the Mail on Sunday

Johnson Says He Will Get a Brexit Deal (9:23 a.m.)

In an interview on Sky’s Ridge on Sunday, Boris Johnson said he would get a Brexit deal, but reiterated he was prepared to leave with no deal if necessary.

“We will get ready, in a very sensible and sober way, to come out on Oct. 31, with no deal if we absolutely have to,” he said. “But we will get a deal with our friends and partners.”

Johsnon also took responsibility for the vote to leave, and said he was able to “lead us out of this mess.”

Johnson Refuses to Rule Out Suspending Parliament (9:09 a.m.)

When pushed in the Sky News interview, Johnson once again refused to rule out suspending Parliament to push through a no-deal exit, although he said it wasn’t something he liked the idea of. That’s a repetition of a stance he took on Friday.

Johnson Says “Cash Available" for Spending Pledges (9:02 a.m.)

Johnson said there is cash available to fund his proposals for tax cuts and higher spending on education and policing. In the Sky News interview, Johnson said there was “headroom available" in the Treasury for his plans, and argued that“sensible tax cuts" would boost growth and revenue.

He also said he was prepared to increase borrowing to “finance great infrastructure projects.”

Earlier:

