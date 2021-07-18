1h ago
Johnson Reverses, Says He’ll Isolate After U.K. Covid Contact
Bloomberg News,
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would isolate after being contacted by the U.K.’s test and trace program following a backlash after he initially said he would take part in a daily testing program instead.
“He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate,” a spokesman for Johnson said, referring to the premier’s countryside residence.
“He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.”
The move comes a day before Johnson’s government lifts coronavirus restrictions for England -- changes that don’t for now include amending provisions on isolating when exposed to a positive case.
