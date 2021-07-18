(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would isolate after being contacted by the U.K.’s test and trace program following a backlash after he initially said he would take part in a daily testing program instead.

“He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate,” a spokesman for Johnson said, referring to the premier’s countryside residence.

“He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.”

The move comes a day before Johnson’s government lifts coronavirus restrictions for England -- changes that don’t for now include amending provisions on isolating when exposed to a positive case.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.