Johnson’s Battle to Deliver Brexit: Here’s What Happens Next

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed in his first attempt to get his Brexit deal approved in a vote in the British Parliament. He’s been forced to seek an extension to the Oct. 31 deadline but says he’s going to fight all the way to complete the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union on time.

Here’s what could happen next, according to government plans.

MONDAY, OCT. 21

Hundreds of civil servants get to work on the government’s official no-deal Brexit contingency plan, Operation Yellowhammer, in preparation for a split on Oct. 31.

Johnson will propose another vote on his Brexit deal.

The government thinks there is a good chance the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, will not allow this to happen -- on the grounds that MPs have already considered the exact same question and convention bars a repeat.

If it does happen, the vote is likely to be before 10 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Government will propose a motion designed to speed up progress of a draft law implementing the Brexit deal -- the Withdrawal Agreement Bill. This is the crucial piece of law that will incorporate Johnson’s Brexit deal into British statute, preventing a no-deal Brexit.

This “programme motion” will lay out a timetable for rushing the law through Parliament before the Oct. 31 deadline, potentially by pushing it through, completing all its House of Commons stages before the end of Friday, with an emergency House of Lords sitting over next weekend.

But the government fears it could lose a vote on this programme motion, and that could mean the Bill does not get put forward at all.

TO BE DECIDED:

The EU is considering Johnson’s formal request for an extension to the deadline. It is possible that an emergency EU summit will be convened.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tim Ross in Brussels at tross54@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.