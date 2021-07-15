(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak Thursday on his vision for improving living standards as the country looks beyond the pandemic.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said inflation in the U.K. may peak at double the targeted level, indicating monetary policy might need tightening

China’s robust economic recovery remained on track as retail spending bolstered 2Q growth; Bloomberg Economics sees policystaying supportive. The U.S. is extending a Trump-era pause on economic dialogue with China

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said any tapering of the central bank’s asset purchases is still a ‘ways off,’ while he and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are set to discuss risks of a hot housing market. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday boosted its inflation forecast and dialed back its bond-buying

The Bank of Korea left rates on hold Thursday but signaled it’s on track for a rate hike soon; Bloomberg Economics sees the virus surge and vaccine rate as key to rate-hike timing. The Bank of Japan is set to stand pat in Friday’s decision while focusing on green lending efforts

The Australian jobless rate hit a 10-year low in June, before a weeks-long Sydney lockdown that’s crimping economic activity

Booming demand for Taiwan’s chips has masked the pain of the economy’s services sectors

