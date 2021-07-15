Jul 15, 2021
Johnson’s Big Pitch, China on Track, Fed Patience: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak Thursday on his vision for improving living standards as the country looks beyond the pandemic.
- Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said inflation in the U.K. may peak at double the targeted level, indicating monetary policy might need tightening
- China’s robust economic recovery remained on track as retail spending bolstered 2Q growth; Bloomberg Economics sees policystaying supportive. The U.S. is extending a Trump-era pause on economic dialogue with China
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said any tapering of the central bank’s asset purchases is still a ‘ways off,’ while he and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are set to discuss risks of a hot housing market. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday boosted its inflation forecast and dialed back its bond-buying
- The Bank of Korea left rates on hold Thursday but signaled it’s on track for a rate hike soon; Bloomberg Economics sees the virus surge and vaccine rate as key to rate-hike timing. The Bank of Japan is set to stand pat in Friday’s decision while focusing on green lending efforts
- The Australian jobless rate hit a 10-year low in June, before a weeks-long Sydney lockdown that’s crimping economic activity
- Booming demand for Taiwan’s chips has masked the pain of the economy’s services sectors
