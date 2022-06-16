(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser said the prime minister had placed him in an “impossible and odious position,” in an excoriating resignation letter published Thursday by Downing Street.

Geidt didn’t give details about the issue Johnson had asked him to advise upon that led to his resignation, but the prime minister in his reply alluded to a planned decision on tariffs that “might be seen to conflict with our obligations under the WTO.”

Geidt’s resignation puts the spotlight back on Johnson’s conduct and stymies his efforts to move on from the Partygate saga that saw him become the first sitting prime minister found to have broken the law. Police fined him for attending a gathering for his birthday in Downing Street in June 2020, in breach of the Covid lockdown rules his own government brought in. Last week, Johnson vowed to “bash on” with his agenda after narrowly winning a vote on his leadership, in which 41% of Tory MPs opposed him.

Geidt becomes the second Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests to quit under Johnson in less than two years. The former holder of the office, Alex Allan, resigned in 2020 after Johnson refused to rule that Home Secretary Priti Patel had breached the ministerial code despite Allan concluding Patel had “not consistently met the high standards expected of her.”

“For the prime minister to lose one adviser of ministers’ interest may be regarded as misfortune, but to lose two looks like carelessness,” Tory MP William Wragg, a longstanding critic of Johnson, told the House of Commons, quoting from Oscar Wilde.

Opposition Labour MP Fleur Anderson said the resignation of a second ethics adviser to the prime minister is a “badge of shame” for the government.

