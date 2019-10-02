Johnson’s Five Principles in His Bid to Break Brexit Deadlock

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson set out the principles of his Brexit proposal in a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, saying he hopes the plan could form the basis for “rapid negotiations.”

Failure to get a deal “would represent a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible,” the British prime minister wrote. “Our predecessors have tackled harder problems: we can surely solve this one.”

Johnson then went on to outline the five principles that guide his proposal:

Compatibility with the Northern Ireland peace agreement: this, Johnson wrote, is the “highest priority for all.”

It conforms with areas of longstanding U.K.-Irish cooperation, including a common travel area encompassing the two nations.

It creates the potential for an all-Ireland regulatory zone covering goods and agricultural products “ensuring that goods regulations in Northern Ireland are the same as those in the rest of the EU.”

The principle of consent: The Northern Ireland assembly would be given a say before the regulatory zone came into force, and every four years thereafter.

Northern Ireland would be fully part of the U.K. customs territory after the end of a transition period -- not the EU Customs Union -- and the U.K. would be in charge of its own trade policy.

