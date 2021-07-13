(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Boris Johnson’s gamble on reopening has some fearing a resurgence of the virus and a dent to the economic recovery
  • The European Central Bank might move to ensure later this year that lenders avoid paying excessive dividends, a top official said
  • Deadly protests in South Africa are hurting the currency and threatening economic recovery
  • The Bank of Japan is expected to unveil further details on its climate change policy later this week, while standing pat on its main tools
  • China’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated last month, which Bloomberg Economics sees denting a doomsday view of economic growth there
  • The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could signal a policy tightening timeline at the close of its meeting Wednesday, amid signs of economic overheating
  • India should cast aside budget concerns amid further virus support needs, an adviser to the prime minister says

