Jul 13, 2021
Johnson’s Gamble, BOJ’s Climate Moves, China Exports: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Boris Johnson’s gamble on reopening has some fearing a resurgence of the virus and a dent to the economic recovery
- The European Central Bank might move to ensure later this year that lenders avoid paying excessive dividends, a top official said
- Deadly protests in South Africa are hurting the currency and threatening economic recovery
- The Bank of Japan is expected to unveil further details on its climate change policy later this week, while standing pat on its main tools
- China’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated last month, which Bloomberg Economics sees denting a doomsday view of economic growth there
- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could signal a policy tightening timeline at the close of its meeting Wednesday, amid signs of economic overheating
- India should cast aside budget concerns amid further virus support needs, an adviser to the prime minister says
