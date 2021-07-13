(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson’s gamble on reopening has some fearing a resurgence of the virus and a dent to the economic recovery

The European Central Bank might move to ensure later this year that lenders avoid paying excessive dividends, a top official said

Deadly protests in South Africa are hurting the currency and threatening economic recovery

The Bank of Japan is expected to unveil further details on its climate change policy later this week, while standing pat on its main tools

China’s export growth unexpectedly accelerated last month, which Bloomberg Economics sees denting a doomsday view of economic growth there

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand could signal a policy tightening timeline at the close of its meeting Wednesday, amid signs of economic overheating

India should cast aside budget concerns amid further virus support needs, an adviser to the prime minister says

