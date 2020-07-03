(Bloomberg) -- The lukewarm response to the modest infrastructure boost Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised is piling pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he prepares to unveil a stimulus package to cushion the blow of what could be the worst recession in three centuries.With job losses mounting, Johnson’s pledge this week to “build, build, build” Britain back to economic health -- a program he likened to the New Deal that rescued the U.S. economy following the Great Depression -- ran into criticism, not least because the 5 billion pounds ($6.25 billion) announced was an acceleration of planned spending rather than new money.

More damagingly, the policy itself has also been questioned. While infrastructure spending may help address inequality and fulfil promises made in last year’s election campaign to “level up” poorer regions, there are doubts that it can deliver the immediate boost to growth now required.

The spending outlined by Johnson amounts to little more than 0.2% of gross domestic product – meaning its impact risks being insignificant at a time when the coronavirus-stricken economy could contract by more than 10% this year.

“In the short-run that’s not the way to stimulate,” said Morten O. Ravn, a professor of economics at University College London. “Money would be better spent fast, and that typically would be on things like increasing wages of low-paid workers.”

The onus is now on Sunak to do more to fix the short-term situation when he addresses Parliament on July 8, with economists and think tanks calling for spending targeted at the worst-affected sectors such as hospitality and measures to protect jobs. That could include an industry-specific extension of his existing support for workers and companies.

There is also talk of Sunak cutting value added tax on sales to spur spending, though the chancellor himself appeared to play down the prospect last week. Wage subsidies and reduced opportunities to spend mean that household finances are in “reasonably robust shape,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, this week joined the chorus of voices urging Sunak to make his statement a full-blown package for jobs.

A mere economic upudate would leave the U.K. at risk of “jumping from policy statement to policy statement” without understanding the crisis, Chadha said in a joint webinar with the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The fear is that employers may start firing workers once they are asked to take on more of the huge cost of furloughing next month.

The Job Retention Scheme, which is due to end in October, is currently paying the wages of more than 9 million jobs. If even a fraction of those roles disappear, unemployment could easily hit 10%, a level not seen since the early 1990s. Sunak acknowledged the “very tragic projections for what might happen to employment” unless action is taken.

Recent days have brought a spate of bad news. Airbus SE and EasyJet Plc are considering reducing U.K. staff, while a number of high street firms, such as suitmaker TM Lewin and SSP Group, owner of the Upper Crust sandwich chain, have also said the pandemic is putting jobs at risk.

“They need a very targeted response to try to create jobs for people for whom the labor market isn’t going to return to normal,” said David Owen, chief euro economist at Jefferies International Ltd. “What’s been announced so far isn’t adequate -- it’s not an appropriate response given what we’re seeing.”

Worse could be to come. The British Chambers of Commerce’s quarterly survey showed measures of sales, orders and cashflow in the dominant services sector have plunged by the most in its 31-year history, while two-thirds of firms reported a worsening cash position.

“Bringing forward some of this spending can play a helpful, but small, role in supporting our economic recovery,” said Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation. But the commitments “are a long way from being an answer to the biggest jobs crisis our country has faced in a generation. All eyes are now on the chancellor to deliver a much more significant plan to drive the recovery in the months and years ahead.”

Owen agrees that Sunak -- who has earned widespread plaudits and seen his popularity grow as a result of his response the crisis -- remains key, even if next week doesn’t see major fiscal stimulus.

“What I do know about the chancellor’s response is that he has acted at size, in a very targeted way to try to keep the economy afloat,” Owen said. “So I’m assuming that, at some point, there will be a very targeted, appropriate response that may well surprise us all on the upside. But what Boris Johnson announced this week wasn’t it.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.