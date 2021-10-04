(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s governing Conservatives are meeting for their annual conference as the country grapples with a series of crises that threatens to undermine its economic recovery from the pandemic.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to promise 500 million pounds ($678 million) to help people find jobs or retrain amid a post-Brexit labor shortage. The government has been forced to call in the army to ensure fuel deliveries to gasoline stations, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out going back to relying on immigration to boost the workforce.

Coming Up:

Brexit minister gives a state of play at 9 a.m. U.K. time

Sunak is the chief speaker on main stage 11:50 a.m.

New trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan gives speech

Is U.K. Rethinking A Major Rail Link? (Sunday)

U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said “a lot has changed” since Britain’s flagship rail project was first proposed, and refused to be drawn on whether a key branch in northern England would go ahead.

Johnson’s government is coming under increasing pressure to commit to the eastern part of the Y-shaped High Speed 2 layout -- from Birmingham to Leeds via cities in England’s East Midlands -- amid reports it could be scrapped as costs exceed 100 billion pounds.

Shapps addresses Tories at 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

Frost Glides Over Brexit Difficulties (Sunday)

Britain’s membership of the European Union was like a “long bad dream” and the opportunities outside the bloc are “huge,” Brexit minister David Frost is due to say on the main stage on Monday morning.

Frost will say that the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit divorce agreement is undermining the peace process in the province, and that “tinkering at the edges” will not fix the problems.

Gove Seeks to Tackle Scottish Independence (Sunday)

Voters should fiercely resist any attempts to break up the U.K., cabinet minister Michael Gove said at a fringe event at the conference. “The United Kingdom is the single most successful country in the world.”

He was recently promoted to being responsible for housing and enacting Johnson’s “leveling up” plan to narrow the economic gap between the poorer north and richer south of England. One of the architects of Brexit, Gove has been an ally and rival to Johnson over the years before being brought into government. Considered one of the capable ministers -- and a Scot -- he has also been charged with trying to stop Scotland from voting for independence.

His own speech is expected at 2 p.m.

Britain’s Top Diplomat Still Keen on Trade (Sunday)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is weeks into her new job -- and clearly plans to put her old gig in trade front and center. In her speech, Truss linked the U.K.’s economic ties to its security and diplomatic interests. “We must win this battle for economic influence,” she said. “We want to trade with and invest in more countries to our mutual benefit.”

Many other countries combine diplomatic and trade functions, including Australia, and Truss sees the point. “The best way to advance our aims is to deepen our economic partnerships and build this network of liberty,” she said.

Still, that may send alarm bells ringing in the Trade Department, which was only formed in 2016 by former Prime Minister Theresa May -- by taking functions from the Business Department.

Rees-Mogg Still Connecting With the Grassroots (Sunday)

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, was once one of the key draws at the conference. He is still quite popular among rank and file but his brand is not as strong as it once was. The fervent Brexit believer, however, still had time for a few jokes with his most ardent fans.

One thing that comes up is how he has a lot of kids, as does the prime minister.

“I think the prime minister and I are leading by example,” when asked a question on population growth. Johnson is about to have his seventh child while Rees-Mogg has fathered six.

Mrs Rees-Mogg isn’t keen to add to the brood, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.