(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on track after data showing Covid vaccines are effective against a worrying variant boosted the government’s confidence in its proposed roadmap.

The success of the nation’s vaccine program, which has now seen over 60 million jabs given out, is a key plank of the government’s goal to fully remove restrictions by June 21.

There had been concerns the emergence of the new variant, first identified in India, could blow that plan off course. Those fears increased last week as data showed the variant was spreading rapidly and had taken hold in 86 separate parts of Britain, including areas of northwest England and Scotland’s biggest city.

Still, the report from Public Health England, showing two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc were “highly effective” against the strain, appears to have soothed those nerves. Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Services Agency told the BBC she thought the prospects for easing on June 21 were “looking good” providing people were careful. And Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is “increasingly confident” the timetable can be achieved.

“This data shows the vaccine after two doses works just as effectively, and we all know that the vaccine is our way out of this,” Hancock said, according to Sky News.

On Sunday, Home Secretary Priti Patel was more circumspect, saying that while the data looked “positive” that didn’t mean it is “green light all the way.” A final decision on the June 21 date will be taken in the next few weeks when scientists and ministers have analyzed data on cases and hospitalizations.

Johnson will give the public an update in coming days, and is likely to signal the roadmap is on track, the Telegraph reported.

Criticism From Cummings

One blight on the horizon for Prime Minister Johnson is an appearance by Dominic Cummings, his former chief aide, before lawmakers on Wednesday, where he is due to give evidence on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

In a foretaste of the potential embarrassment that may cause, Cummings, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the government since leaving his role late last year, unleashed a series of tweets over the weekend criticizing the U.K.’s response and claiming officials pursued a herd immunity strategy in the early days of the pandemic.

He said that letting enough citizens become infected in order to reach natural herd immunity was the “official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings” until early March 2020, when it became clear that such a policy would lead to catastrophe.

When asked about the allegations in an interview on the BBC on Sunday, Patel said that was “not at all” the plan. Harries also said it wasn’t the nation’s strategy.

Other Developments

The government on Monday announced a new pilot plan to help those who have to self-isolate, including provisions for alternative accommodation and translation

Figures showed around 72% of U.K. adults, the equivalent of around 37.9 million people have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 43%, around 22.6 million people, have got both doses

Over 1.3 million Brits have registered to use the NHS App since the addition of vaccine status was announced on May 7. The service allows users to easily show their proof of vaccine if required for international travel,

Still, data also showed the number of rapid Covid-19 tests being carried out in England fell to just over five million per week at the start of May, despite a government campaign calling on members of the public to test themselves twice weekly at home

Ministers are stepping up discussions on when people can resume ordering drinks at the bar in pubs, according to the Telegraph.

