May 12, 2022
Johnson’s Promise, Trade Tensions, Pressure on Fed: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Boris Johnson is struggling to keep his 2019 promise to supercharge Britain by reducing regional inequalities
- Prime Minister Johnson will spend the next few days considering whether the UK will introduce legislation to override its post-Brexit settlement with the EU, a move that risks sparking a trade war
- Serbia will make a hard-to-predict decision on whether to raise interest rates twice in a row
- UK estate agents are preparing for the cost of living crisis and Bank of England rate increases to take some of the heat out of the housing market
- Ukraine’s energy giant Naftogaz Ukrainy said a return to normal gas transit to Europe depends entirely on Russia’s Gazprom PJSC
- Fed officials are on course for half-point hikes at each of their next two meetings despite pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected April inflation print
- ECB policy makers are increasingly embracing a scenario of taking interest rates above zero before the end of the year, according to officials familiar with the matter
- China’s tightening Covid rules and extended lockdowns are making a 2020-style V-shaped economic recovery a dim possibility this time around
- The Bank of Japan board indicated its lack of appetite for changing policy to help address a slide in the yen to a two-decade low during discussions at a meeting last month
