Boris Johnson’s latest effort to get the British public’s attention back onto his policy plans was drowned out on Wednesday by more reports of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street.

The U.K. prime minister flew to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with the Ukrainian leadership and on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited plan to reduce economic inequality in the U.K., a key election promise. Yet The Telegraph reported that Johnson was seen heading up to his flat on Nov. 13, 2020, when a gathering was held which is now being investigated by the police. The Guardian said he’d attended another boozy leaving do for staff in January 2021.

Johnson has refused to comment on allegations he attended parties citing the ongoing police investigation. Asked by Sky News on Wednesday about the events, cabinet minister Michael Gove also said “there’s a limit to what I can say say because there’s an ongoing Metropolitan Police investigation.”

The relentless flow of allegations of rule-breaking gatherings, dubbed “Partygate” by the U.K. media, has damaged Johnson’s standing within his Conservative Party, with several lawmakers calling for him to quit. A police probe into potential criminal offenses has delayed the publication of the full findings of a civil service inquiry by the senior official Sue Gray. Even so, her initial report on Monday -- missing much of the detail -- prompted more Conservative MPs to turn against the prime minister.

Gray’s final report and the police investigative will provide moments of danger for the prime minister and ensure that the lockdown parties remain in the public eye. A report from the Department of Health and Social Care detailing almost 9 billion pounds ($12 billion) of losses on the government’s procurement of protective equipment for health workers earned the prime minister more negative headlines.

Putin Call

Johnson’s engagement with the Ukraine crisis and the release of his so-called leveling up plans were supposed to give him some respite from the ongoing furor. But even in Kyiv, he couldn’t escape the criticism.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the first question Johnson faced was about the Sue Gray report and the damage to his credibility on the international stage.

In response, the prime minister pledged to publish the full Gray report as soon as he could, a promised he’d avoided making in the House of Commons on Monday. Johnson is due to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, two days after initially planned. It was delayed after the Premier spent hours on Monday dealing with the publication of Gray’s initial findings.

Fleshing out his vision to “level up” Britain, a key catchphrase in the Conservative Party’s election-winning campaign of 2019, Johnson’s government said it would shift many decision-making powers away from London and seek to boost pay and productivity in the U.K.’s most deprived regions.

Key measures in the plan include creating more local mayors, a commitment to boost public investment outside the south-east of England and regenerate town centers, according to a statement from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

