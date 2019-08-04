(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s recent flurry of spending commitments is fueling speculation the new British prime minister is preparing for an early general election, especially after his working majority in Parliament was cut to just one in a special election last week.

Johnson unveiled 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in additional funding for the state-run National Health Service, delivering on his key pledge made during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign while continuing a rapid roll-out of domestic policies. His administration has promised to hire 20,000 more police officers and to boost infrastructure spending, including on railways.

It’s all part of what the government is calling economic “boosterism” as it prepares to take the U.K. out of the European Union -- with or without a deal -- on Oct. 31. But ramping up public spending is also a typical tactic for governments gearing up to go to the polls, and a senior Labour official said on Sunday that’s how the U.K.’s main opposition party is approaching it.

“We could have a general election very soon,” Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Sky News, suggesting the NHS cash boost was a tactic to win over voters. “That’s what today’s announcement is all about.”

Potential Election

Asked about a potential election, Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly told Sky News the government would not “initiate” one. “What we’ve got is a new prime minister who during the leadership campaign made a number of explicit commitments, and he is setting about delivering on those commitments.”

Even so, there are several reasons an election might be looming. One argument is that the prime minister will look to reset the parliamentary arithmetic in order to get a new Brexit deal through the legislature. The Conservative Party’s defeat in the Brecon and Radnorshire special election last week has made his “do or die” pledge to deliver Brexit potentially harder.

More significantly, Johnson’s wafer-thin working majority makes him more vulnerable in a no-confidence vote in Parliament, which the Labour Party has hinted it could call as early as September to try to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

There are plenty of potential Tory rebels opposed to a no-deal split from the EU, though whether they would vote to bring down their own party’s government is debatable. Even so, the risk is there for the prime minister.

While Johnson has said he doesn’t want an early election -- the next one isn’t scheduled until 2022 -- some of his own party are already preparing, according to the Mail on Sunday. More than 10 Tories have approached Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party not to run against them in their constituencies, the newspaper reported.

In Brecon, the Tories would have won had their candidate secured the 3,331 votes that went to the Brexit Party.

Deadline Nears

There’s another reason why an early election could be in the cards: Having secured Brexit on Oct. 31, Johnson could immediately seek his own mandate for his domestic agenda. And according to his senior adviser, that timetable could apply even if he loses a no-confidence vote in the fall.

According to a report in the Telegraph newspaper, Dominic Cummings told ministers last week that MPs won’t be able to stop a no-deal Brexit even if the government loses a no-confidence vote, because the prime minister would have the power to schedule an election for after the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. Efforts to thwart Brexit will be too late, the paper reported him as saying.

On Sunday, Labour’s Ashworth disputed that analysis, saying cross-party efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit would gather pace once the government puts necessary legislation to Parliament in September.

“We are working with MPs across the House of Commons and we will work to stop no-deal,” Ashworth told Sky News.

