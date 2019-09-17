(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy goes to the U.K.’s highest court, as judges begin three days of hearings on his decision to suspend Parliament. It’s a landmark case that not only threatens his position as prime minister, but could also force him to recall the legislature, giving opponents of a no-deal Brexit more time to pass laws directing when or how the U.K. leaves the European Union.

Key Developments:

U.K. Supreme Court to begin three days of hearings on Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament from 10:30 a.m. in London

Lawyer who filed one of the challenges to Johnson’s strategy, Jolyon Maugham, said case has historic significance

Case begins a day after Johnson’s chaotic trip to Luxembourg, which ended with him skipping a press conference and the EU criticizing the lack of U.K. proposals

Maugham Criticizes Johnson’s Strategy (9 a.m.)

Jolyon Maugham, a London lawyer spearheading one of the cases in front of the Supreme Court, told Bloomberg television that the case has historic significance.

“Everyone who believes in democracy has to hope that I am going to succeed,” he said.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the government, a prime minister would be able to suspend Parliament for an entire electoral period, he said.

“That is an absolutely remarkable proposition that reduces parliamentary democracy to a husk.”

Earlier:

