(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to fund the National Health Service and social care uses a tax that has long attracted criticism for perpetuating generational inequalities in the U.K.

The 12 billion-pound ($17 billion) annual tax hike to help fund health care almost all comes from a 1.25% increase in National Insurance -- a tax paid on workers’ salaries.

That means that people with income from other sources, such as landlords or pensioners, will pay no extra tax. And since those people are often older and wealthier, Johnson’s policy is likely to dump more of the extra costs of funding care for the elderly onto younger and poorer workers. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said that top earners will shoulder most of the burden.

The government took some steps to make the hike more fair -- widening it to cover earnings from working pensioners and those derived from dividends - both of which have previously been excluded from National Insurance contributions.

But that’s something of a fig leaf -- just 600 billion pounds, or 5% of the annual total, will come from the tax on dividends, according to government estimates.

