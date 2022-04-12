(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government distanced itself from Conservative minister Crispin Blunt, who faces calls for his suspension after he criticized the sexual assault conviction for fellow Tory lawmaker Imran Ahmad Khan.

Khan, 48, was found guilty on Monday of assaulting a teenage boy in 2008. He was suspended from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary party and is likely to face a by-election in his Wakefield constituency.

But Blunt, who leads the LGBT+ all-party parliamentary group, called the verdict a “dreadful miscarriage of justice” in a statement on his website, which has since been removed.

The comments triggered an instant backlash, with Labour MP Chris Bryant and Scottish National Party MPs Stewart McDonald and Joanna Cherry resigning from the group chaired by Blunt.

The row exacerbates the damage to Johnson’s Tories from Khan’s conviction, given it’s the latest in a string of scandals involving the party’s MPs including David Warburton, who was suspended last month over allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and use of a banned substance.

It also follows damaging revelations about the tax affairs of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his family, while police are still investigating the allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the pandemic.

“Everybody in government respects that a court of law has found him guilty,” minister James Heappey told Sky News when asked about Khan’s verdict during the government’s morning media round on Tuesday. Asked if the government distanced itself from Blunt’s words, Heappey replied: “Yes.”

Backing Down

Later, Blunt, an MP since 1997 and a former justice minister, said he had offered to resign as chairman of the parliamentary LGBT+ group and had withdrawn his statement on Khan, which he said on Twitter “has been a cause of significant upset and concern not least to victims of sexual offenses.”

Johnson’s Conservatives are likely to face the further headache of a special election in a key constituency. Wakefield was one of the many traditional Labour seats that switched allegiance to the Tories in 2019, giving the party a huge majority in Parliament.

There are several potential ways for an election to be triggered. If Khan is sentenced to more than 12 months in prison, he would be automatically disqualified to sit as an MP. No date has been set for his sentencing, and Khan’s lawyers have said they will appeal against the conviction.

If his sentence is less than 12 months, Khan would likely face a recall petition, meaning that an election would be called if 10% of constituents vote for one. That could happen only once Khan’s appeal process is finished, according to the U.K. Parliament website. Khan could also choose to stand down as an MP.

A recall was triggered in 2019 after Labour MP Fiona Onasanya was convicted of perverting the course of justice, though she did not contest the by-election.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.