(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s director of communications handed out awards and gave a speech at a Downing Street party last Christmas when London was under strict Covid-19 restrictions, the BBC reported.

Jack Doyle, who was then deputy director, is the latest senior aide to be dragged into the row over a gathering on Dec. 18 2020, after the prime minister’s former spokeswoman Allegra Stratton resigned on Wednesday.

The incident has sparked fury among Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party and spurred questions about his leadership. At a time when further Covid restrictions are being implemented, MPs worry that people will now be reluctant to adhere to new measures to tackle the omicron variant.

The Christmas party row follows months of self-inflicted crises for Johnson, with morale in Tory ranks at rock-bottom ahead of an expected major rebellion over stricter Covid measures in Parliament on Tuesday. They are also nervous about a by-election on Thursday in a staunchly Conservative seat.

A YouGov poll for The Times on Friday found that the Tories have slumped to their worst poll rating in 11 months, with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party now enjoying a four-point lead.

Johnson is under further pressure after the Daily Telegraph reported that Christopher Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, could resign after the prime minister was accused of lying to him over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

U.K. Tory Press Flashes Warning Sign at Under-Pressure Johnson

The alleged party on Dec. 18 is one of three events in Whitehall last year that is being investigated by the U.K.’s top civil servant Simon Case. That includes a gathering on Nov. 27 where Johnson himself is reported to have made a speech.

Johnson is also alleged by his former top aide Dominic Cummings to have held a party in his Downing Street flat on Nov. 13, when there was a national lockdown, but this is not part of the investigation. Cummings himself will be answering questions online from noon on Friday.

“There is an ongoing review, and we won’t be commenting further while that is the case,” a Downing Street spokesman told the BBC.

