(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s U.K. Conservative Party was fined for failing to accurately report how the refurbishment of his official residence was funded, piling further pressure on the prime minister in the wake of a series of scandals that have dragged down his poll ratings.

The party was fined 17,800 pounds ($23,500) following an investigation that found it had failed to properly report a donation of £67,801.72 in October last year, the Electoral Commission said Thursday in a statement. About 53,000 pounds of that donation related to the cost of refurbishment 11 Downing Street, where Johnson lives, it said.

“Laws around the reporting and recording of donations were not followed,” Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation at the Electoral Commission said. “Reporting requirements are in place so that the public can see where money is coming from, inaccurate reporting risks undermining trust in the system.”

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said it is considering whether to appeal the commission’s decision.

