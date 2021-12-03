(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s ruling Conservatives won their first electoral test after an especially bruising period for Boris Johnson’s government, holding the parliamentary seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup in a vote announced early Friday.

The Tories won with a majority of 4,478 votes in the district southeast of London. Former Conservative cabinet minister James Brokenshire, whose death this year triggered the special election, had a majority of 18,952 when he won in 2019.

Few expected anything but a comfortable Tory win in affluent Old Bexley, given its demographics and history -- it was once the seat of former Prime Minister Edward Heath and has been Conservative-held since it was formed in 1983.

But a turbulent month in Parliament had piled the pressure on Johnson to prove he was still an electoral winner. His personal approval rating has plummeted following a series of missteps and Tory rebellions on key government policies, while his party has also dropped in national opinion polls.

Boris Johnson Courts Edgy MPs Who May One Day End His Career

Amid the turmoil, Conservative strategists took nothing for granted even in the so-called safe seat of Old Bexley. The premier campaigned in the district, as did other government big-hitters Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.