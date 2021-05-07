(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s ruling U.K. Conservatives were poised to win the parliamentary district of Hartlepool for the first time after the Labour party appeared to concede defeat, riding Brexit and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to deal a major blow to the prime minister’s chief political rival.

“It’s quite clear when we see the ballots landing on the table that we just haven’t got over the line on the day,” Jim McMahon, Labour’s shadow transport secretary, told the BBC. “That’s clearly very disappointing.”

The result in Hartlepool, which had voted for the Labour Party in every election since the seat’s inception in 1974, shows support for Johnson’s Tories remains resilient despite the government coming under fire over its early handling of the pandemic and a recent slew of “sleaze” allegations.

Official results have still yet to be released. It’s extremely rare for the ruling party to gain seats from the opposition at a by-election.

It also marks another Conservative gain in a former Labour heartland, adding to the so-called Red Wall seats that gave Johnson a landslide general election victory in 2019. His majority in the House of Commons now stands at 82.

Johnson’s Popularity Faces a Key Test in a Brexit Heartland

Pressure is now likely to intensify on Labour leader Keir Starmer, for whom Thursday’s votes across the U.K. represent his first electoral test as he tries to rebuild the party following its electoral drubbing under Jeremy Corbyn.

Johnson’s popularity has risen in recent months off the back of the vaccine rollout, with more than half of Britain’s adult population having received a first dose of the jab. Concluding the U.K.’s tortured departure from the European Union also boosted his standing in Hartlepool, where the Brexit Party polled strongly in 2019.

But in recent weeks, the government has been fighting off allegations of “sleaze” -- British political shorthand for scandals of corruption or other shady dealings -- following revelations about the lobbying of ministers by the now insolvent lender Greensill Capital, and accusations of cronyism over how health contracts were awarded at the height of the pandemic.

Hartlepool was the only U.K. Parliament seat up for grabs in the “Super Thursday” votes. Due to the pandemic, two years’ of local elections were held across Britain in a single day, including for 143 English councils, the Scottish and Welsh parliaments and the mayor of London.

