(Bloomberg) -- The London suburb of Uxbridge is less than an hour by tube from the House of Commons in Westminster. Politically, it's almost a different country.

The debate over Brexit in the House of Commons reached, even by its standards, an unprecedented level of vitriol this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed the death of Jo Cox, a lawmaker murdered during the 2016 referendum campaign, and repeated his mantra of no “surrender” to the European Union. Then his influential adviser, Dominic Cummings, enraged the government's opponents by saying the only way to stop the turmoil is just to get Brexit done.

But for all the fiery talk between politicians in Westminster, an afternoon in Johnson's own electoral district of Uxbridge suggests voters are weary of the debate over Brexit and are more sympathetic than angry with the prime minister. Here, they don’t see him as the only politician to use inflammatory language: The venom comes from both sides. Boris is just being Boris.

“If you voted leave, you’re called idiot – thick,” said Louise, 57, a Brexit supporter. She didn’t want to be identified by her full name because of potential family repercussions. “He’s responding to that, fights back with similar language, which sometimes makes him look like a buffoon,” she said.

The view from this part of west London matters because it’s where Johnson will face his primary task in a general election most people think is months, if not weeks, away. He needs to win in Uxbridge to ensure he keeps his seat in the House of Commons and can remain prime minister should his party prevail at the polls.

“People have high expectations and want him to deliver on things very quickly without giving him any kind of fair opportunity to do so,” said Rob Try, 39, an accountant at a travel company. “You need to give him a chance and see what he can deliver really. He’s doing the best he can – but it’s a mammoth task.”

Like Try, Jeannette Lynam is a supporter of Johnson’s Conservative Party who voted to remain in the EU but now just wants to respect the vote to leave as long as the prime minister can strike a deal with Brussels.

“His hands are tied. The MPs are taking away his power,” said Lynam, 70, a semi-retired dressmaker who was just finishing off her grocery shopping. “He’s got personality, he charms people when he wants to. I think he’s very intelligent. He just comes at a very difficult time for the country.”

If Johnson calls an election, or if Scottish National Party Leader Nicola Sturgeon succeeds in forcing one, opinion polls suggest he has a chance of winning – provided the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip don’t decide otherwise. The last election suggests he could be vulnerable to an upset.

The district is traditionally safe Conservative territory but, like in so many parts of the U.K., Brexit has threatened to upend the established political order. While the area voted to leave in the 2016 referendum, at the election a year later Johnson’s majority shrank by more than half as Labour unexpectedly gained traction.

Robert Wright, 72, who owns an artist materials and graphics store in the center of Uxbridge, voted for Johnson in 2017, but isn’t sure if he will do so again.

He was critical of how Johnson handled his suspension – or prorogation – of parliament, an act that caused uproar among lawmakers and was this week judged by the Supreme Court to be illegal. When it comes to fiery rhetoric, Wright blamed both sides of the debate, especially for invoking the death of lawmaker Cox.

“MPs on both sides were shouting,” Wright said. “They were just losing their rag, all of them,” he added. “I understand the pickle Boris is in, but some of it is his own making because he promised so much.”

Johnson, though, has refused to tone down his language, continuing to call legislation aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit the “Surrender Act,” with its echoes of World War II. Cummings doubled down on the strategy this week, saying: “We are enjoying this, we are going to leave, and we are going to win.”

Like nine of the 11 constituents interviewed for this article, Wright said he still thinks Johnson is doing his best in an intractable situation. Most offered sympathy to the prime minister in the same way as they did to his predecessor, Theresa May. She failed to get her Brexit deal through Parliament and was forced to resign, ushering in Johnson’s “do or die” approach to leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

“He has been voted by his party to do what people voted,” said Caroline Valentina, 32, manager at a restaurant in central Uxbridge. She’s not sure how she will vote yet. “He seems to be stopped every time he tries to do something and he gets his character assassinated. I don’t know who he is, but if we had to judge him by his job, he’s trying to do something.”

On Thursday, the stores and walks around the center of Uxbridge were thronged with people. In the afternoon, students from Brunel University and Buckinghamshire New University added some different nationalities when the classes were over. Hairdressers and barbers were busy with clients popping up after the workday and restaurants were setting tables.

“He’s got a very tough job to do, I do sympathize in a way,” said Michelle Butler, 50, the manager of a hairdressing salon. What about his language and the way he angers Parliament? “I probably wouldn’t agree with that, it’s harsh,” she said. “But that’s Boris, that’s what he does.”

