Jul 5, 2022
Johnson Said to Vow to Fight On as PM After Surprise Exits
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson concluded a meeting with his core team in which he said he will replace Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid possibly as soon as Tuesday, and vowed to stay on as UK premier, according to a person familiar with the situation.
For more on UK Government Resignations, click here for our TOPLive blog.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:06
BlackRock, crypto ETFs bleed in biggest Canadian outflow in years
-
6:16
Adele license fees to help fund US$335M of bonds
-
4:28
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
-
12:43
Report recommends pegging minimum wages to average incomes
-
8:22
A recession would be worse in Canada than U.S.: Economist
-
7:04
Affordable worker housing is latest tourist town business hurdle