Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he told Jeff Bezos that Amazon.com Inc. must pay its fair share of taxes in the U.K.

“When you sell many many billions worth of goods in the U.K. then you’ve got to expect to be taxed fairly in the U.K.,” Johnson told ITN Tuesday, following his meeting with Bezos late Monday in New York.

Amazon has been the target of efforts by countries seeking an overhaul of the international corporate tax system. In June, global policy makers were crafting their international tax plan to make sure the e-commerce giant was included, even though the U.S. company’s profit margin is below the 10% proposed threshold that would give other countries rights to collect revenue.

In July, countries at talks hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pushed for a more balanced international corporate tax system, setting a minimum corporate tax rate and establishing a new regime for sharing the taxes imposed on the profits of multinational firms.

“We need a digital sales tax, a proper way of making sure that we’re fairly taxing these enormous global businesses just as we tax high street shops,” Johnson said.

