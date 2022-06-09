Johnson Says He Wants UK Tax Cuts ‘Sooner Rather than Later’

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson said he wants to bring in tax cuts “sooner rather than later” as he warned his UK government can’t protect Britons from near double-digit inflation by ramping up expenditure.

“No government in the world can afford to use taxpayers’ money to shield everyone completely,” Johnson said on Thursday in a speech in Blackpool, northern England. “When you face inflationary pressure, you can’t just spend your way out of it.”

Johnson also:

Warned against creating a wage-price spiral by raising wages, saying “you have to be careful not to add to inflationary pressure. We can’t fix the increase in the cost of living just by increasing wages to match the surge in prices”

Said the only cure to such a spiral “is to slam the brakes on higher prices with higher interest rates”

Cautioned that “the increase in interest rates considerably increases the cost of borrowing for government”

