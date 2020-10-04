Johnson Says He Won’t Be ‘Blown off Course’: U.K. Tory Update

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to “unleash Britain’s potential” next year as he tries to regain momentum and calm unrest in the Conservative Party over his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier’s office said he won’t be “blown off course” and the cabinet has been told to come up with fresh ideas for the government’s legislative program. One will be a sweeping review of asylum policy.

The U.K.’s Tories, in power for the past 10 years, are holding their annual conference online this year due to pandemic restrictions. Follow latest developments here.

Key developments:

Johnson is being interviewed on the BBC Andrew Marr show

Trade Secretary Liz Truss said the government must stop “predatory” foreign takeovers of British companies

Treasury Chief Secretary Steve Barclay said an announcement will be made on testing passengers at airports in the coming days

Tories Must ‘Do More’ to Keep Scotland (8:48 a.m.)

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross said his party needs to make a stronger case for why Scotland should stay in the U.K.

“I think we’ve had policy and feeling among U.K. government departments of devolving and forgetting. I want to change that mindset,” Ross told “Sophy Ridge on Sunday” on Sky News. “We need to do more to remember that Scotland has two governments.”

“The prime minister would accept that his government and successive governments haven’t made the case for strengthening the U.K.,” Ross said.

