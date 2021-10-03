Johnson Says He Won’t Pull the ‘Immigration Lever’ on Truckers

(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he won’t revert to immigration to solve the country’s truck driver shortage.

“The way forward for our country is not to just pull the big lever marked ‘immigration,’” Johnson told the BBC’s Andrew Marr in an interview as the Conservative Party’s annual conference gets under way in Manchester.

“What you are seeing is the stresses and strains of the U.K. economy caused by being the fastest growing in the G-7” group of industrialized nations, Johnson said.

Johnson is due to make the keynote address to the meeting on Wednesday.

The conference comes as many in the Conservative Party worry about how images of widespread fuel shortages may hurt Britain’s global standing, and suspicious of the large debt Johnson’s government has accrued while spending its way through the pandemic.

At the same time, the government has come under pressure to help the poorest people as demands on households grow.

