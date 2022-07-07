Johnson Says Major Fiscal Decisions Should Be for Next UK Leader

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson told his senior ministers that any “major fiscal decisions” should be left to his successor, according to a readout of the first cabinet meeting after he announced his decision to resign.

“He made clear the government would not seek to implement new policies or make major changes of direction, rather it would focus on delivering the agenda on which the government was elected,” Johnson’s office said. “He said major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister.”

The statement appears to rule out the tax cuts allies said the prime minister was planning as he battled to stay in power late on Wednesday.

