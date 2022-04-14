Johnson Says Sunak Can Be U.K. Chancellor as Long as He Wants

(Bloomberg) --

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave an emphatic endorsement of Rishi Sunak, saying the Chancellor of the Exchequer can remain in post despite recent revelations about his personal and financial affairs.

Asked at a press conference Thursday if Sunak -- whose popularity among voters has tumbled -- can stay in his job for “as long as he wants it,” Johnson replied with an immediate and firm: “Yes.”

The British press has been filled with speculation that Sunak may be shuffled out of his post over the summer, following reports about his family’s tax affairs and his possession of a U.S. green card while already a cabinet minister. He’s also been criticized over his response to soaring living costs.

Read More: Sunak’s Rating Sinks After U.K. Mini-Budget, Wife’s Bad Press

His bad month was capped off two days ago when he and Johnson were fined for breaking the Covid-19 rules their government passed by attending a gathering in the Cabinet Room to mark Johnson’s birthday in June 2020.

Johnson -- in Lydd, southeast England to discuss new plans to address illegal immigration -- batted away questions about the so-called Partygate scandal, saying he’ll make a statement to the House of Commons next week.

