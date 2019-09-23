(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. opposition Labour Party will vote on its Brexit policy on Monday as divisions between leader Jeremy Corbyn and senior politicians overshadow its annual conference. At the same time, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in New York, where he’ll hold intensive discussions with European leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly; Saudi Arabia and Iran will also feature prominently on his agenda.

The British government has started the largest repatriation program in peacetime history after the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Key Developments:

Labour delegates to vote on party’s Brexit policy after 5 p.m.

Economy spokesman John McDonnell says Labour MPs should be given a free vote on any Brexit deal the party negotiates with the EU if it comes to power

Prime minister begins a week of diplomacy in New York as he seeks to thrash out a Brexit deal with EU leaders

Thomas Cook calls in administrators after failing to reach bailout deal, stranding about 150,000 holidaymakers; Johnson questions role of directors in company’s collapse

Labour’s Brexit Motions Show Party Divide (8:25 a.m.)

The Labour Party will hold votes Monday on two Brexit motions that illustrate the divisions over whether the party should unequivocally back remaining in the European Union.

The first option says a second referendum pitching Remain against “a credible leave option” is “the only way to resolve Brexit,” saying the party should take a clear position to “campaign energetically for a public vote and to stay in the EU in that referendum.”

The second option echoes leader Jeremy Corbyn’s position, prioritizing the fight to block a no-deal Brexit and commending the party leadership for trying to bridge the divide between Remain and Leave voters. The motion also calls for a second referendum with both Remain and a “credible” Leave option on the ballot paper -- but stays silent on how the party should campaign.

McDonnell: MPs Should Get Free Vote on Brexit (8 a.m.)

Labour Treasury spokesman John McDonnell said senior Labour Party figures should be given a free vote on any Brexit deal they negotiate with the EU if they get into power.

McDonnell laughed off a suggestion by Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey that shadow cabinet members, including Emily Thornberry, should step aside if they don’t agree with leader Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.

McDonnell reiterated in a series of media interviews that he would probably campaign to remain in the European Union, and said others would take a different view and should be allowed to express that.

It’s the latest sign that Corbyn is struggling to keep his party together over Brexit as he tries to strike a balance to avoid alienating pro-Brexit voters. Prominent Labour politicians, including Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer, foreign affairs spokeswoman Thornberry and deputy leader Tom Watson, are pushing for unambiguous support for staying in the EU.

