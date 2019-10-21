Boris Johnson will try again to put his Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament in a bid to show the European Union he has the numbers to get the divorce agreement ratified. But that puts him on a potential collision course with House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, who could decide not to allow a vote because MPs already considered the issue on Saturday.

Regardless, the government will introduce the detailed legislation needed to deliver his Brexit agreement on Monday, and plans to fast-track the law through both houses of Parliament before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Key Developments:

-House of Commons sits from 2:30 p.m., with Speaker John Bercow expected to decide whether to allow a vote on Johnson’s Brexit deal

-Ministers said Sunday the government has enough support in Parliament to get Johnson’s Brexit deal ratified

-DUP’s Jim Shannon says the party won’t back an amendment to the deal to keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU, after Labour said it is seeking support for such a move

-Government says it will introduce Brexit bill on Monday

-Pound rises above US$1.30

Government to Introduce Brexit Bill (10:15 a.m.)

The U.K. government confirmed it will introduce its Withdrawal Agreement Bill, the crucial piece of law that will incorporate Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal into British statute, on Monday.

“MPs and peers will today have in front of them a bill that will get Brexit done by October 31, protect jobs and the integrity of the U.K., and enable us to move onto the people’s priorities like health, education and crime,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said in an emailed statement. “If Parliament wants to respect the referendum, it must back the bill.”

DUP Will Not Support Customs Union: Shannon (9:30 a.m.)

Democratic Unionist Party MP Jim Shannon told Sky News his party is “meeting shortly” to discuss issues including potential amendments to the government’s Brexit legislation, but ruled out backing any move to keep the U.K. in the European Union’s customs union.

“We are clear where we stand on the customs union, that’s something that the cannot support and will not support,” Shannon said.

The comments come after the main opposition Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, said his party would back amendments on a second referendum and a customs union, and made a direct appeal to the DUP to rethink their opposition to the latter. Getting an amendment through the House of Commons would likely require the DUP’s votes.

Baker: Will Compromise to Get U.K. Out of EU (Earlier)

Steve Baker, chairman of the Conservative Party’s European Research Group pro-Brexit caucus, told BBC Radio on Monday his colleagues are prepared to compromise to get the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31.

His advice to the group is “that we should number one back the deal, number two vote for the legislation all the way through unless it was wrecked by opponents,” Baker said, though he notably did not rule out accepting a deal that keeps the U.K. in the EU’s customs union.

“For people like me, vast areas of that Withdrawal Agreement are unchanged and we are going to have to choke down our pride and vote in the national interest to get Brexit done,” he said.