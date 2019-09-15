(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resolved on a hard-line plan as he prepares for his first face-to-face negotiations with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday.

Johnson, who compared himself to the comic-book character the Incredible Hulk in an interview published Sunday, will tell Juncker that there is just one month left to finalize that agreement and he won’t ask for a delay if the negotiations are fruitless, according to a senior official in the U.K. government. The premier is also set to defy a new law designed to stop him forcing the U.K. out of the European Union with no deal next month, and is braced for a fight to settle Brexit in the British courts.

Key Developments:

Former Education Minister Sam Gyimah joined the Liberal Democrats on Saturday after his opposition to the government’s no-deal Brexit policy led to his ejection from the ruling Conservative Party.

David Cameron, prime minister at the time of the referendum, has criticized what he called the “liars” of the Leave campaign in his memoir, and said Johnson didn’t believe in Brexit, the Sunday Times reports.

Progress on Deal Is Being Made, Barclay Says (8:45 a.m.)

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay has said that progress is being made on reaching a Brexit deal with the EU, saying there have been “detailed technical talks” and “a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes.”

Speaking on Sky News’s “Ridge on Sunday,” Barclay also rejected Cameron’s suggestion that Johnson only led the Leave campaign in 2016 to further his own career, saying he was “committed” to the cause.

Brexiteers May Back Deal, Sunday Times Reports (8:23 a.m.)

Hard-line Brexiteers have signaled they would be willing to vote for a Brexit deal if Johnson can win meaningful concessions on the Northern Ireland backstop, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper cites four unnamed figures in the pro-Brexit European Research Group as saying they would vote for such a deal to prevent the U.K.’s exit from being cancelled altogether -- something it says raises the chances of the nation leaving with an agreement in place at the end of next month.

Cameron Hits Back at Leave Campaign (Earlier)

Former Prime Minister David Cameron’s new memoir says the leaders of the leave campaign lied to the public to win the 2016 Brexit referendum, according to extracts published in the Sunday Times.

Cameron also said that the leaders of the Brexit campaign waged “open warfare” on him and singled out Boris Johnson’s rival and cabinet minister Michael Gove as disloyal on more than one occasion. During campaigning, Johnson “left the truth at home,” Cameron wrote, while Gove was “an ambassador for the truth-twisting age of populism.”

Earlier:Johnson Set to Defy Ban on No-Deal Brexit and Fight on in CourtFormer U.K. Education Minister Joins Lib-Dems in Brexit RevoltNightmare on Downing Street as Team Johnson Fears Brexit Mutiny

To contact the reporters on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net;David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Andrew Blackman, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.