(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated the U.K.’s remaining Covid regulations, including the requirement for positive cases to self-isolate, will be removed later this month as the country pivots to a new strategy of living with the virus.

Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday that he intends to lay out a new strategy for “Living with Covid” on the first day back from a 10-day recess that begins Thursday. “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive a full month early,” he said.

The U.K.’s Coronavirus Act, passed on March 25, 2020, includes a 2-year sunset clause, and Johnson said last month that the rules will expire on March 24. His remarks on Wednesday instead suggest they’ll be canceled later this month. Parliament returns on Feb. 21.

