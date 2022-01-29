(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak jointly pledged to push ahead with a 12 billion pound ($16 billion) increase in national insurance, according to The Sunday Times.

The 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions is a rebuke to lawmakers who were demanding the payroll tax rise be scrapped from April given the cost of living crisis, the paper said.

“We must go ahead with the health and social care levy. It is the right plan,” Johnson and Sunak said in an article for The Sunday Times, reiterating they’re “tax-cutting Conservatives.”

Ministers were seeking to make good commitments to help the National Health Service clear a treatment backlog and fix a crisis in care for the elderly “once and for all” without adding to the huge debts built up during the pandemic.

Johnson was reportedly “wobbling” on the measure as an increasing number of Conservative lawmakers revolt against a policy that puts the U.K. on track for the highest tax burden for over 70 years.

