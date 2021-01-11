(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the government may be forced to tighten the pandemic lockdown if the public fails to follow the rules.

In a pooled television interview during a visit to a vaccination center on Monday, Johnson said any “complacency” about the pandemic is completely misplaced, even though an immunization program is well under way.

He said the rules need to be enforced properly in supermarkets and urged people to think carefully before leaving home for any reason. Hospitals are under intense pressure from a surge in Covid-19 cases, with oxygen supplies running short in some areas, he said.

“Of course, if we feel that things are not being properly observed then we may have to do more,” the premier said.

