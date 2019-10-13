(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will brief his Cabinet later Sunday on progress toward his proposed Brexit deal, as opponents in parliament remain divided over their strategy to prevent Britain from crashing out of the European Union this month.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party will look at the details of the deal before moving to trigger an election and will work with others to block a no deal divorce, even as Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson ruled him out as an interim prime minister in any government of national unity.

Key Developments:

EU officials have said Boris Johnson indicated a possible path to detailed talks on a deal to exit the bloc as a potential compromise over the Irish border starts to emerge

Corbyn stood firm on the need for Johnson to request an extension if negotiations falter and on his right to lead any alternative government

Queen Elizabeth II is set to speak at the State Opening of Parliament on Monday

Rees-Mogg Says Brexit Talks ‘Take’ More Serious Turn (08:10)

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Cabinet will be briefed at 12:45 p.m. London time after a more positive week in negotiations. Johnson will not undermine the integrity of the U.K. in his pursuit of a deal, he told Sky News.

Parliament can legislate quickly if required and “endless extensions” won’t solve matters, he said.

Both Johnson and Corbyn Unfit to Lead Country, Swinson Says (07:55)

Swinson reiterated the Liberal Democrats’ desire to revoke Article 50 and said they would support amendments that bring the country closer to a second referendum on the issue. She told Sky that it was entirely possible that her party could win a majority at the next election.

Corbyn Says Will Look at Deal Before Triggering Election (07:40)

Corbyn said he was unlikely to support any deal agreed by Johnson and would caution other lawmakers against doing so, but said his party would look at it before triggering a general election. If the Prime Minister fails to request an extension to talks in the absence of an agreement, Labour will take parliamentary action, he said in an interview on Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday.

In the event of a government of national unity having to be formed, Corbyn said he is “of course” the figure to head it. He refused to discuss backing any other candidate, a path favored by some other parties. He also ruled out a coalition with the Scottish National Party.

Earlier:

Brexit Deal in Sight as Negotiators Wrestle With the Details

Johnson’s Brexit More Costly Than May’s, Think Tank Says

To contact the reporter on this story: Lucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Angela Cullen, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.