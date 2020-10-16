(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to decide on Friday whether to abandon negotiations with the European Union on a future trade deal as the mood surrounding the talks worsened.

Last month, the British leader set a deadline of Oct. 15 for an agreement to be struck -- or clearly within sight -- saying there would be no point continuing talks beyond this week without adequate progress.

Read more: U.K. Begins Brexit Decision Day as EU Refuses to Play Ball

But no deal has been agreed and gaps remain on fishing and state aid rules. The British side says it is disappointed with the EU’s approach to talks and has publicly questioned whether the bloc’s leaders really want to negotiate in good faith.

Key Developments:

Johnson will make public statement setting out U.K.’s next steps on Friday

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says U.K. “surprised and disappointed” at EU’s attitude

Officials warn the risk of U.K. walking out has increased due to bad atmosphere

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says EU also needs to “compromise” to get a deal

U.K.’s Raab Says Deal Depends on EU (Earlier)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the U.K. is “disappointed and surprised” that the EU had watered down its commitment to intensifying the trade talks. A deal, he said, “depends on the other side.”

“We have been told that it must be the U.K. that makes all of the compromises in the days ahead,” Raab told Sky News on Friday. “That can’t be right in a negotiation so we are surprised by that, but the prime minister will be saying more on this later today.”

Still, the two sides are “close” to a deal, he said, with only “only two issues -- fisheries and the so-called level playing field” left to resolve. “With goodwill on both sides we can get there,” Raab said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.