Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon to set out his response to the allegations of rule-breaking by his office during the Covid lockdowns, a person familiar with the plans said.

Both the police and a senior civil servant are investigating numerous events that took place on Downing Street and Whitehall over the past two years during the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdowns, to establish whether they broke the government’s own Covid-19 regulations. The allegations, dubbed “Partygate” by the U.K. media, have damaged Johnson’s standing within his own Conservative Party and with the wider electorate.

