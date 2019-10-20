(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Parliament voted for Boris Johnson to request a further delay to Brexit. The prime minister will introduce the legislation needed next week for the U.K. to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

Key Developments

Johnson sends letter to Brussels formally asking the European Union to delay Brexit until Jan. 31, as stipulated by law, but made it clear he’d rather there was no extension

Move came after MPs voted by 322 to 306 for Letwin amendment forcing government to request Brexit

European Council President Donald Tusk to consult EU leaders on how to react

Johnson could yet deliver on pledge to get Britain out of the EU by the end of the month, an analysis of Saturday’s vote reveals

Brexit Will Have No Long-Term Economic Impact, King Says

Former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King expressed his frustration that Brexit remains unresolved, saying the feeling among the British public is “just do it.” Brexit, he said, has provoked a political and constitutional crisis, but leaving the EU is unlikely to have a “major” impact of the British economy either way, he said in a Sky interview shown Sunday.

“It’s a mistake to try and map out a particular deal into precise numbers,” he said of forecasts that Britain will be significantly worse off outside the EU. “A lot of bogus quantification has gone on to try to justify positions.”

Earlier:

Johnson Asks EU for Brexit Delay, But Hopes He Won’t Need It (2)

Johnson Might Yet Get Brexit Done: Counting the Votes

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Atkinson in London at a.atkinson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.