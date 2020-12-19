(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce even stricter restrictions on London and southeast England, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing unidentified people in the Cabinet familiar with the matter.

The U.K. currently has a three-tier restriction system, where Tier 3 would see pubs, restaurants, and indoor entertainment venues closing.

Tier 4, an even tougher restriction level, is expected to be introduced and impose more limits on movement, the BBC reported.

Johnson, who was keen to allow families to see each other over Christmas, is also expected to revisit plans that would allow households to mix, the BBC said.

