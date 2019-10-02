(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is poised to unveil his Brexit blueprint with a challenge to his European Union counterparts: work with what his office called a “fair and reasonable compromise,” or force a no-deal divorce this month.

But Ireland, a key voice on the EU side, has already rejected elements of the plan, which leaked late on Tuesday. The next few days will be crucial, with Johnson telling the Sun newspaper he wants to seal a deal by Oct. 11. If he fails, he faces a showdown with Parliament and a battle in court. It could ultimately be up to the judges to decide if Johnson can make good on his threat to lead the country into a no-deal split.

Boris Johnson Issues Ultimatum as EU Balks at His Brexit Plan

Key Developments:

Johnson to address Conservative Party conference at about 12 p.m.

People familiar with Johnson’s plans said they include the whole U.K. leaving the EU customs union, but with special temporary arrangements for customs and regulatory enforcement on goods crossing the Northern Irish border for about four years

Coveney says leaked details don’t look like basis for a deal

Pound fell

Varadkar’s Limited Room for Maneuver (9:25 a.m.)

Even if Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wanted to embrace Boris Johnson’s reported proposals to break the Brexit deadlock -- and there’s no sign he does -- he has little scope to do so.

The biggest opposition party, Fianna Fail, which keeps his administration in power, called the reported plans “unacceptable and unworkable,” echoing the Irish government’s initial response to the leaked proposals last night.

We may hear similar language when Varadkar is questioned in parliament at his weekly round of leaders’ question at noon in Dublin.

Coveney Is Not Encouraged (9:20 a.m.)

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney reiterated that what he has seen of Boris Johnson’s proposals are not encouraging.

“Essentially, if he’s proposing customs checks on the island of Ireland then I don’t think that’s going to be the basis of an agreement,” he told Sky News.

Tory Chairman Urges EU Flexibility (Earlier)

Conservative Chairman James Cleverly refused to confirm any details about Boris Johnson’s Brexit blueprint in a series of media interviews, but said the plan is deliverable and the European Union now needs to move.

“This is a serious set of proposals which are a credible way forward,” Cleverly told the BBC. “If some pragmatism and flexibility can be applied by the EU, and if British politicians who have said that they will vote for a deal if one is presented stick to their word, then we can leave on Oct. 31 with a deal.”

Cleverly also doubled down on his warning this week that there may be civil unrest if Brexit isn’t delivered, telling BBC Radio 4 that voters “may regard disappointment in that as a trigger to use other methods to initiate change.”

Patel: U.K. Not Planning for Post-Brexit Disorder (Earlier)

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that while the government is preparing for “every Brexit scenario,” she’s not planning for any disorder if the U.K. leaves the EU without a deal.

“If we have to leave with no deal, we’ll be ready to leave with no deal,” Patel told LBC radio on Wednesday. “That is the purpose of all the work that we are undertaking in government right now.”

Earlier:

Boris Johnson Issues Ultimatum as EU Balks at His Brexit Plan‘Corbynomics’ Is More Popular Than You Think: Matthew GoodwinIt’s My Deal or No Deal, Johnson to Tell EU: Brexit Bulletin

--With assistance from Kitty Donaldson, Jessica Shankleman and Tim Ross.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alex Morales in Manchester, England at amorales2@bloomberg.net;Dara Doyle in Dublin at ddoyle1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Emma Ross-Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.