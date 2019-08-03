(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in additional funding for the National Health Service, delivering on a pledge made during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

The money will be used to add hospital beds and equipment, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. Of the total, 850 million pounds will be used at 20 hospitals nationwide.

“The money will go directly to the front line, including for new beds and cutting-edge equipment, as well as upgrades to wards and outdated facilities,” according to the statement.

Johnson, who will discuss the additional funding during a visit to a hospital on Monday, vowed three years ago as leader of the Leave campaign that funds would be committed to the state-run health system if Britons voted to leave the European Union.

During the 2016 referendum, Johnson’s pro-Brexit campaign emblazoned a slogan on the side of its bus that pledged extra cash for the NHS if the country voted to leave the European Union. It was attacked as misleading at the time and the argument has dogged Johnson ever since.

The NHS announcement is likely to be seen as a further signal that Johnson is preparing for a potential election campaign.

