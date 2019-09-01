(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged billions of pounds for education, social care and transportation, and warned Conservative lawmakers to get behind his Brexit plan or face losing their party affiliation.

Key Developments:

Johnson to meet rebel Conservative MPs on Monday

Prime minister tells Sunday Times: “The fundamental choice is this: are you going to side with Jeremy Corbyn and those who want to cancel the referendum?”

Barnier writes he’s “not optimistic” about avoiding no-deal Brexit

McDonnell: Labour’s Ready to Fight an Election (9 a.m.)

Labour Party economy spokesman John McDonnell said people are angry about Johnson’s move. Speaking on Sky News, he said the country is on a slippery slope if the prime minister is allowed to close down Parliament because he might lose a vote. Parliament should have a final say on Brexit, he said.

While he doesn’t rule out a vote of no confidence, McDonnell said the immediate goal is to preserve Parliamentary sovereignty and prevent a no-deal Brexit. If that means a general election, “bring it on,” he said.

Gauke: Johnson Wrong to Suspend Parliament (8:45 a.m.)

Former cabinet minister David Gauke told Sky News that the prime minister is wrong to try to sideline members of parliament, since the government should be receiving more scrutiny than usual rather than less now. He also said it’s “not sensible” to threaten Conservative rebels with expulsion if they vote against the government.

Gauke said he and other potential rebels will meet Johnson on Monday. He said he wanted to hear the prime minister’s plans for alternative plans for the Irish border. If the U.K. isn’t ready to leave the EU on Oct. 31, then the deadline should be extended, he said.

But Gauke said he was unlikely to support a no-confidence vote, because he viewed a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn as too much of a risk.

Barnier ‘Not Optimistic’ on Avoiding No-Deal Brexit (overnight)

The European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier is “not optimistic” about avoiding a no-deal Brexit scenario, he wrote in an opinion piece for The Telegraph.

