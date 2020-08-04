(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson should be more open with British people about the assessments and data on Covid-19, a cross-party panel of lawmakers said in a report which is scathing about aspects of his government’s response.

The House of Commons Home Affairs Committee described the March 13 lifting of all restrictions on the movements of people arriving in the U.K. as “inexplicable.”

It also criticized the way ministers talked up the opportunity for people to take summer vacations abroad as they lifted travel restrictions, only to reimpose them on some countries without warning last month.

The panel said the U.K.’s Joint Biosecurity Centre should publish information about the different levels of risk in each country, to help people assess the danger they may get caught out if they book holidays there.

The U.K. has had the highest level of deaths related to Covid-19 in Europe, and Johnson has promised a public inquiry into his government’s handling of the pandemic. The Home Affairs Committee’s report is a taster of how difficult that process will be.

The committee said that from March 13 to June 8, there were no quarantine or isolation requirements for any travelers without symptoms, and no testing or screening at the border. This meant the virus “spread faster and reached more people,” committee chair Yvette Cooper, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said.

“The U.K. was almost unique in having no border checks or quarantine arrangements at that time,” Cooper said in a statement. “That alone should have rung loud alarm bells for ministers and made them think again. Many times ministers told us they were following the science, but we cannot find any science at all behind their completely inexplicable decision.”

Meanwhile Parliament’s Health Committee, led by Johnson’s former leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, has announced it will begin commissioning an independent grading of the government’s record on delivering pledges, rating them from “outstanding” to “inadequate.”

