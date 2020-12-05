Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minster, left, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, gesture to photographers on the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Johnson will tell Von der Leyen that his government is only interested in negotiating a free trade agreement with its largest market, and that he’s determined to achieve it by the end of the year.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to review the state of the Brexit negotiations has started, according to an official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.
