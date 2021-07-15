(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to create a new cadre of local mayors as he seeks to devolve more powers from central government to England’s towns and counties.

The aim is to revive the economic fortunes of some of the most neglected parts of the country, helping them to catch up with major cities and the capital, London, which is the U.K.’s economic powerhouse.

The premier outlined his idea in a speech designed to put some meat on the bones of his central domestic mission: to “level up” the forgotten regions of the U.K. and spread opportunity beyond the wealthiest areas.

Under a “more flexible approach to devolution in England,” newly created mayors for towns and counties could take charge of planning reforms, designing transport routes, and overhauling skills training, he said.

“If the big cities are beginning to catch up, it’s the rest of the country, those historic, famous towns, or our shires, where local leaders now need to be given the tools to make things happen for their communities,” Johnson said in Coventry, central England on Thursday. “We need to rewrite the rule book.”

