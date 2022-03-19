(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson promised to help people in the U.K. who are struggling with rising energy bills as he signaled the U.K. will make “big bets” on nuclear power and increase offshore wind generation in an effort to wean the country off foreign oil and gas.

Addressing the Conservative Party’s spring conference in Blackpool, the British prime minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “pushing hydrocarbons on the West like a back street pusher” and was now seeking to take advantage of that “addiction” by “pushing up the cost of living, hitting us at the pumps and in our fuel bills.”

“We’ve got to do everything we can to help people with their daily costs, help people with the cost of living,” Johnson said.

The premier’s remarks signal that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak might do more to help Britons struggling with inflation at a three-decade high, after already unveiling a 9 billion-pound ($12 billion) package last month to alleviate soaring energy bills. Sunak is due to give a speech in the House of Commons Wednesday about the state of the British economy, and may use that moment to announce further measures.

Sunak on Friday addressed the conference, telling delegates his priority for the remainder of the Parliament -- another election is due in 2024 -- is to cut taxes. That comes after he put the U.K. on course for its highest tax burden since the 1950s, including a 12-billion pound increase in payroll taxes that’s due to start next month in order to fund health and social care.

Johnson also gave a taste of what may come in an energy-supply strategy due to be unveiled later in the month, as the U.K. pushes toward becoming more self-sufficient.

“We will make better use of our own naturally-occurring hydrocarbons rather than import them top dollar from abroad and put the money into Putin’s bank account,” he said, signaling a boost for the North Sea oil and gas industry.

At the same time, he pledged the country won’t abandon a drive toward net-zero carbon emissions, promising “big bets” on nuclear power -- both on large-scale plants and smaller modular reactors, and vowing to “to build more offshore wind, double-quick time.”

Johnson’s speech, peppered with his trademark humor, was met with frequent applause from the Tory delegates after a difficult few months when he’s lurched from crisis to crisis. The premier has faced a barrage of reports about rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdowns, questions about how he paid for the refurbishment of his official flat, and his botched defense of a colleague who was found to have broken lobbying rules.

But his political fortunes have been resurrected in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shifted the attention of rebellious Conservative MPs away from the so-called Partygate scandal. Lawmakers who had been calling for him to go, including former cabinet minister David Davis and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross now say it isn’t the time to oust their leader.

That bounce has also been reflected in the polls. While the Tories still trail the main opposition Labour Party, YouGov polling shows the gap has narrowed to six points from 11 on Jan. 13. And 30% of people surveyed said Johnson is doing well as prime minister, up from 23%.

There’s still peril ahead for the prime minister, with London’s Metropolitan Police yet to conclude their investigation into whether he and more than 50 officials broke Covid rules at a dozen gatherings in government buildings. He’s already effectively been questioned under caution over the matter, and his office has promised to make it public if he’s fined for breaking rules his own government set. That could foment more dissatisfaction within the Tory ranks and trigger a new attempt to topple him.

