(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. must leave the European Union with or without a deal in October, Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said in a video beginning his campaign to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Conservative Party leadership contest is gathering pace, with former minister Sam Gyimah becoming the 13th politician to throw his hat in the ring, and the busy field competing to show how they’d handle Brexit.

Johnson makes first significant intervention of leadership contest with campaign video

Gyimah says other candidates are offering "unicorn" solutions

Phillip Lee, Tory MOP campaigning for second referendum, loses constituency confidence vote

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a 3-day visit during which he may meet with Johnson, Farage

Johnson: U.K. Must Leave EU in October (9:50 a.m.)

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, the favorite to succeed Theresa May, pledged to bring the U.K. out of the EU in October, with or without a Brexit deal.

In a video marking the start of his campaign to succeed May, Johnson is seen meeting with ordinary Britons of all races in streets and on doorsteps, persuading non-Conservatives to vote Tory, and talking about cutting taxes, boosting spending on the police and schools, and Brexit. “If I get in we’ll come out, deal or no deal, on October 31,” he tells one man.

“Now is the time to believe in ourselves and what we can do,” is Johnson’s core message in the video.

And after he famously told one EU diplomat “f*** business,” Johnson also had a message to corporate Britain: “We need to be supporting the wealth creators in the business sector.”

“If there is one lesson from that referendum of 2016, it is that too many people feel left behind, that they’re not able to take part fully in the opportunities and success of our country,” Johnson says. “Now is the time to unite our society and unite our country. To build the infrastructure, invest in education, to improve our environment and to support our fantastic NHS.”

Gyimah Says Rival Candidates Offer ‘Unicorns’ (8:30 a.m.)

The newest entrant to the busy filed of candidates, former Universities Minister Sam Gyimah, called out his rival candidates for offering “unicorn” solutions to Brexit. In a Bloomberg Television interview, he described himself as “underdog’s underdog” in the Tory leadership race, saying that helps him get unpopular issues onto agenda.

Gyimah reiterated his message that the“credible” way forward is to hold a second referendum. He also warned the Tories against becoming a “one-issue party.”

Conservative Rivals Lay Out Stall on Brexit (Earlier)

Candidates vying to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister set out their various plans to negotiate Brexit over the weekend.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom have been talking up the idea of technological solutions to the thorny Irish border issue. They differ on what they say they’d do if these solutions don’t persuade the EU to shift its position before the Oct. 31 deadline by which Britain is to leave.

Former Pensions Secretary Esther McVey is pushing for a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31. Leadsom too wants to leave in October, whatever happens, but favors what she called a "managed exit." Hancock also wants to leave on Oct. 31, after altering the current deal. He’d seek to resolve remaining issues during an implementation period that could last a long time.

Meanwhile the newest entrant, former Universities Minister Sam Gyimah, favors a second referendum.

Pro-EU Tory MP Loses Confidence Vote (Earlier)

Phillip Lee, one of a handful of Tory MPs who back a second referendum, lost a confidence vote at his local Conservative Party over the weekend, joining fellow pro-Remain lawmaker Dominic Grieve. It’s a step towards the deselection of the candidate at the next election.

Lee told BBC radio on Monday he’s worried about the tone of the debate in the party, and that he has concerns about so-called entryism in which members of other parties seek to infiltrate the Tories. “We’ve had quite a significant influx of members in the last 6-12 months, much more than normal, and some of them have been members of previous parties” including the British National Party, he said. He said he’s sticking to his guns on Brexit.

“I’m bound by my responsibility to represent my constituency – all of my constituents," Lee said. “The Brexit that people are going to get is not the Brexit that was promised in the Vote Leave Campaign in 2016, so I think it can only be right to get the further consent of the public before proceeding.”

